Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

By: Associated Press By Eric Tucker June 24, 2020

WASHINGTON — A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, turning back efforts by a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department's extraordinary decision to drop the prosecution. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in ...

