Barry Stoler | Len Stoler Automotive Group

Barry Stoler, president of Len Stoler Automotive Group, was named chair of the board of advisers of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC).

Stoler, 59, of Owings Mills, is the son of Roslyn and Leonard Stoler, who made an historic $25 million gift in October 2018 to help fund a major expansion of UMGCCC. Their gift was the largest philanthropic donation in the history of the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

Stoler is president of Len Stoler Automotive Group, which owns auto dealerships throughout the Baltimore area and New York. He takes over the helm of the UMGCCC board from Stuart Weitzman, a Baltimore-area businessman who has served as chair for nearly 16 years.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.