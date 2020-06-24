Quantcast

Courthouse developers create COVID-19 fund with Community Foundation of Howard County

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020

Edgemoor-Star America Judicial Partners (ESJP), a group of companies collaborating to develop the new Howard County Circuit Courthouse, established a donor-advised fund with the Community Foundation of Howard County. The New Howard CCunty Courthouse Development Team COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has grown to $38,600, will support local nonprofit organizations providing relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland-based Edgemoor ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo