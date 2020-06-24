Kaiser Permanente

At Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States, the 8,000-plus employees are trained and urged not only to take good care of others but to care for themselves as well.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we make every effort to provide our employees with the resources they need to thrive,” said DeLinda Washington, interim senior vice president of Human Resources at Kaiser Permanente for the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Our employees have access to a variety of programs and tools that supports their total health — mind, body and spirit. Helping our employees reach their personal health goals allows us to build an authentic culture of health both within our organization and in the communities we serve.”

Those programs and tools include:

The Live Well Be Well Program, which mandates that at least 12 activities per year are worked in at each Kaiser facility.

The program has six components that represent a holistic view of well- being, including healthy community, healthy relationships, financial wellness, mental health and wellness, career wellness and physical health and safety. It includes online and mobile wellness portals that employees can use to measure and keep track of their health.

The National Healthy Workplace Activities Policy, in which five minutes of “thrive break” time is encouraged for every hour of meeting time. Managers have been taught how to integrate these breaks into meetings, including sample “instant recess” activities and tips for making meetings more mindful.

Kaiser also offers mental health online training for employees and managers, aimed at helping workers identify the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions.

The innovations have helped Kaiser Permanente win national recognition as a best place to work and top employer for work-life balance.