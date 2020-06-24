MileOne Autogroup

For two decades, MileOne Autogroup, a Towson-based car dealership with about 40 locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, has been helping the American Cancer Society in Maryland in a variety of ways.

The automotive retail group has raised more than $3.8 million for the cause. Over the years, MileOne has:

Started a Travel to Treatment program that uses volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment – nearly 1,000 patients last year alone;

Hosted monthly dinners at Hope Lodge in Baltimore, a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers;

Donated to transportation vans to Hope Lodge to get patients to and from hospitals;

Funded several “Day of Hope” days at Hope Lodge, which cover operational costs for the day;

Donated a brand new car to Hope Lodge annually for the past 21 years; the cars are raffled off by the American Cancer Society, the money earmarked mainly for transportation and cancer research.

“At MileOne, our connection to the community is paramount, and we are proud to support the many organizations and agencies that are focused on improving the lives of those who live and work in the Baltimore metropolitan area,” said Steve Fader, MileOne Autogroup CEO.

“MileOne Automotive Group’s support of the American Cancer Society and our Baltimore Hope Lodge has helped make a positive impact on the lives of so many cancer patients,” wrote Karen Seaberry, manager of Hope Lodge.