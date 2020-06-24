Quantcast

Sun Country Airlines to begin BWI service Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines will begin service out of Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport Thursday, company officials announced Wednesday. The ultra low-cost airline will begin seasonal nonstop service between BWI and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines is a privately held company and offers service to more than 50 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo