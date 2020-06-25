Quantcast

COREY MICHAEL BOYER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Prior bad acts Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Corey Michael Boyer, appellant, was convicted of five counts relating to the underlying theft of automobile parts: one count of rogue and vagabond in violation of Md. Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol.), Criminal ...

