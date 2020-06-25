Quantcast

Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends

By: Associated Press By Ken Sweet June 25, 2020

NEW YORK — A worst-case scenario for the U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic would cause nation's 34 largest banks to collectively lose roughly $700 billion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. To bolster the banks ahead such a potentially damaging recession, the Fed ordered them to suspend buybacks of their own stock and to cap ...

