JAMES ARTHUR CHAVIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Prior bad acts One of the hallmarks of a fair trial is the defendant’s right to conduct a complete investigation and discover relevant evidence, both good and bad for the defense. One investigatory tool is interviewing the State’s witnesses. Appellant James Arthur Chavis — convicted in the Circuit ...

