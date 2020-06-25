Quantcast

JEANNE MARIE JOHNSON, et al. v. LINDSAY GOLDEN, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Loss of chance On April 7, 2015, Vincent Santiago sadly passed away from complications related to oral cancer. On June 21, 2018, Mr. Santiago’s wife and his two adult children (plaintiffs/appellants) filed an amended complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against Dr. Lindsay Golden, M.D. and Montgomery Otolaryngology Consultants, ...

