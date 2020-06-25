Quantcast

MD5G Partnership launches in support of 5G deployment throughout Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

A group of Maryland’s technology, civic and business leadership Thursday announced the formation of the MD5G Partnership, a coalition to create more connected communities through communications infrastructure and 5G connectivity. The technology would create an estimated 9,700 jobs, $850 million in network investment and $1.5 billion in estimated GDP growth for Maryland, according to CTIA’s economic impact study. While ...

