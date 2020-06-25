Quantcast

ORLANDO MANUEL ASCENCIO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Burden shift Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County, Orlando Manuel Ascencio, appellant, was convicted of child abuse, second degree assault, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual offense in the third degree, and two counts of incest. Appellant was sentenced to consecutive sentences of ...

