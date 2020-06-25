Quantcast

Richmond Fed announces new Baltimore board directors

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Thursday appointed William J. McCarthy, executive director of Catholic Charities of Baltimore, and  Cecilia A. Hodges, regional president of M&T Bank, to the Baltimore Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve System. The Richmond Fed’s branch offices in Baltimore and Charlotte, North Carolina have seven-member boards of directors. The Bank’s nine-member Board ...

