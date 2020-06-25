Quantcast

Suburban Propane delivers food to MedStar employees across Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Suburban Propane Partners L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, delivered a batch of 1,000 pizzas along with Baltimore Orioles-branded, limited-edition cans of Pepsi to staff at MedStar hospitals and medical centers across Maryland June 24 and 25. The food delivery is ...

