Walker & Dunlop acquires boutique advisory firm Beler Advisory Group

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Thursday announced the acquisition of Beler Advisory Group, an independent real estate advisory firm based in New York City. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The firm's key principal, Mo Beler, joins Walker & Dunlop as Senior Managing Director of the New York City Capital Markets Debt and Equity ...

