Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr., Esq.

Executive Director

Maryland Legal Aid



As Executive Director of Maryland Legal Aid (MLA), Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr. has led efforts to advance and protect the human rights of low-income individuals and communities. Under his leadership, Joseph has increased the budget from $8 million to more than $30 million, which enabled the organization to upgrade technology and hire additional staff, which ultimately enabled them to expand services to clients.

Under Joseph, MLA has established partnerships with local, national and international institutions whose missions align closely with the organization. These partnerships have enabled the group to expand existing programs to help poor and marginalized populations and address issues associated with individuals’ basic human rights.

One such example is a local partnership with the Administrative Office of the Courts that helps MLA operate District Court Self-Help Centers. These centers have assisted more than 100,000 clients on civil legal issues and criminal record expungements since 2009.

MLA’s partnership with the Legal Aid Foundation of Taiwan also served as the framework for the LAF’s local efforts for human rights advocacy.

During the difficult times following the death of Freddie Gray, Joseph and leaders at MLA searched for ways to help the community.

Inspired by the safe haven provided by the Enoch Pratt Library, Joseph and his team developed the “Lawyer in the Library” program (now coined Community Lawyering Initiative), which provided free legal services to the community.

The program has since expanded beyond the Enoch Pratt library system into other community facilities and is also being replicated across the nation.

“His passion for civil justice and human rights is infectious, and his belief in a fair and equal justice system for all motivates and inspires those around him to do their best in advocating on behalf of low-income clients,” said Warren S. Oliveri, Jr., President of MLA’s Board of Directors. “This dedication to Maryland Legal Aid’s mission runs deep, and is shaped by many of his own personal experiences as a youth growing up in Trinidad and as a college student and young professional living in Jim Crow era Mississippi. Wilhelm truly embodies what it means to ‘walk the walk’.”

What piece of advice would you give a young attorney today?

There are two things to focus on. One is the deliverables that are expected of you. Put that with excellence, deliver on time and deliver every time. The second focus should be on relationships. Forge those relationships, maintain those relationships, nuture those relationships. If you do those two things, success is pretty much assured.

