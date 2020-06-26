Alexandria Montanio

Associate and Corporate Social Responsibility Administrator

Gordon Feinblatt

As an associate at Gordon Feinblatt, Alexandria Montanio serves on the diversity inclusion committee and as vice chair of the community engagement committee. While working on both, she saw a need for the firm to have a leader in place to direct how staff could not only use their legal skills but also all of the company’s resources to make the community better.

After approaching and getting the approval of firm management, Montanio became the Corporate Social Responsibility Administrator in August.

“(Giving back) is crucial — particularly when talking about pro bono legal services,” Montanio says. “There is such a demand and such a need from people who can’t resolve their problems efficiently or effectively without lawyers and the one (group of) people that can fill that role is lawyers. To me, it is fundamental of what it means to be a lawyer and to be an officer of the court. (Lawyers) pay that forward and serve others whenever we can.”

A graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Montanio joined Gordon Feinblatt in 2016 focusing her practice on litigation, health care and environmental law.

She also serves on multiple boards, including for the Dundalk Renaissance Corporation and the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service. “I think that any time you can contribute to the community it is so important,” she said.

I think that any time you can contribute to the community it is so important.”