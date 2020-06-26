Alycia E. Stack

Partner

Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC

Alycia E. Stack has dedicated her career to keeping children and families safe. Throughout her years as an attorney, she has helped hundreds of domestic violence survivors navigate the peace and protective order process.

“While an order is not a shield, these orders give victims some peace of mind and some assurance that if something happens again, law enforcement and the courts will protect them,” she said.

She has also represented hundreds of children, whose families are involved with social services, by advocating for their best interests and monitoring to ensure their needs are met.

Stack earned a bachelor degree from Kenyon College and a Juris Doctor from American University. She previously worked as a staff attorney at Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy and Maryland Legal Aid before being named a partner at Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC in 2018. Her case load focuses on family, juvenile and estates and trusts.

Since 2018, Stack has been a member of the steering committee working to get a community youth center built in Lexington Park. She serves on the St. Mary’s County Social Services Advisory Board. A member of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association since 2010, she has previously served as president elect and president and has been a member of the scholarship committee for six years.

