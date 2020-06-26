Ashley Mariner

Supervising Attorney

Maryland Legal Aid

For her eighth-grade yearbook, Ashley Mariner was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. The answer had been the same since kindergarten. She wanted to be a lawyer.

“It is just always what I wanted to do,” she said. “I think it is primarily because I always liked standing up for what I thought was right. It always bothered me when things were happening to my friends. I couldn’t get involved because it wasn’t happening to me and this gives me an opportunity to be able to stand up not just for myself but to stand up for other people as well.”

Mariner earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Salisbury University and a Juris Doctor from Penn State University. “When I moved back to the (Maryland) shore from law school, I wanted to get involved in family law and helping low-income Marylanders,” she said. “I felt like the best way to give back would be to go to Maryland Legal Aid.”

She began as a volunteer attorney in 2011 and was named a staff attorney a year later. In 2018, Mariner was named a senior attorney in training and last year was promoted to supervising attorney.

Her favorite part of her job is helping clients navigate the legal system and explaining what they can expect. “A lot of times our clients come to us and they don’t know where to turn or what to do,” she said. “The legal system seems like a complex area that they just don’t understand. It can be scary too. … Just being able to give them some guidance and help calm their fears or provide them with reassurances about how the process works” is the part I enjoy.

Mariner serves as vice president of the Women’s Bar Association Lower Eastern Shore Chapter and is a member of the Wicomico Bar Association, Regional Pro Bono Committee and the Maryland State Bar Association.

