Jordan D. Rosenfeld

Associate

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Jordan D. Rosenfeld grew up in northern Montgomery County but he was always more fascinated with Baltimore than Washington. So after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Michigan Law School, he moved to Baltimore and began living a life that shows commitment to the city as well as a desire to make Charm CIty the best version of itself.

As an associate at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, Rosenfeld handles insurance and litigation cases. “When you are a lawyer people expect you to have an answer and sometimes they expect you to have the answer in very big problems that they are facing in their life or in their livelihood,” he said. “The chance to help people when they are facing those great big problems gets me up and out of bed in the morning and ensures for me that I am doing everything I can to stay sharp and on top of what I need to do.”

In 2019, Rosenfeld was elected to a year term as chair of his firm’s Associates’ Committee making him a spokesperson for every junior lawyer across 16 offices located throughout the country. “Trying to work together for the mutual benefit of all of our young attorneys was a really great experience,” he said.

Coming from a family where giving back is important, Rosenfeld is on the board of trustees for Baltimore Center Stage where he additionally serves as chair of the Young Professional Engagement Committee and a member of the Governance and Gala committees. He is Vice President of the board of the Public Justice Center and co-chairs the Lawyers’ Alliance Campaign.

