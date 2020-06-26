Kumudha Kumarachandran

Attorney

Cordell & Cordell

Kumudha Kumarachandran is a rising star in the field of family law.

In the past year, Kumarachandran, 32, a litigation attorney with Cordell & Cordell in Baltimore, argued twice before the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. One of the cases concerned the new federal law for military pension division in divorces.

She also spoke about tips and tricks in child custody litigation at the American Bar Association Family Law Section’s fall conference, particularly those involving her favorite part of litigation: cross-examination.

Kumarachandran serves as the co-chair of the Young Lawyers Committee and Diversity Committee in the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association. She joined the organization in 2015 when the organization awarded her a fellowship, one of only five given out to family law attorneys across the country.

A part of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy Class in 2017-2018, Kumarachandran helped create a service project centered around cyberbullying. She collected feedback surveys given to students and was surprised to learn that the vast majority of high school students she talked to had experienced cyberbullying.

“What I love most about my job is being a source of strength for clients and helping them fight for the most important part of their lives — their children,” she said.

Leadership to me is about bringing people together to achieve a goal that ultimately serves the greater good.”