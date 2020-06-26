Letam Duson

Associate Attorney

Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie LLC



Within a roughly two-year period, Letam Duson, an associate attorney with Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie, has transitioned from prosecuting some of Baltimore’s most violent crimes to handling complex insurance and liability claims.

As a former prosecutor in the Violent Felony Unit of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Duson tried 22 jury cases to a verdict and oversaw multiple bench trials. “I consider that professional experience to be one of my most significant professional accomplishments,” she said.

Duson, 32, is also active in the legal community and devotes a significant portion of her free time to elevating the legal profession. In particular, she’s helped aspiring litigators hone their craft through her work with the University of Maryland Francis King Cary School of Law National Trial Team, the Black Student Association’s Thurgood Marshall National Trial Team and the university’s Moot Court team.

She’s also a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys of Maryland, the Monumental City Bar Association and the Bar Association of Baltimore City.

Looking forward, Duson said her goal is to become a trial judge. “As such, I will continue to dedicate my time, energy and resources to honing my trial advocacy skills through a variety of criminal and civil litigation experiences and continuing legal education training, while also remaining current on recent legislative changes and judicial decisions,” she said.

I would describe my leadership style as a coaching leadership style. I like to provide support to, and often collaborate with, the people I am leading, so that they know they are a valuable part of the team.”