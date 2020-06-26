Matthew D. Klaiber

Principal

Miles & Stockbridge

Matthew Klaiber is a principal and rainmaker for Miles & Stockbridge’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

More specifically, Klaiber, 38, built a thriving practice in the aerospace, defense and government (ADG) sector, a complex industry niche. He’s led 20 ADG deals valued at more than $500 million in a two-year period, including closing two deals on the same day.

In 2016, the M&A Advisor selected Klaiber for its Emerging Leaders Award, which honors professionals younger than 40 for their achievements in the field. “I love the competitive, adrenalin-filled aspects of M&A,” she sad.

Klaiber also represents a private equity group that’s created a corporate foundation to make charitable grants. One focus of the foundation is to help ex-offenders get back into the workforce. Aside from contributing his skills pro bono for the foundation, he’s given financial contributions to the group and has arranged for support from the Miles & Stockbridge Foundation.

“I’m proud to play a role in helping my client be successful with their acquisitions and then parlay their investments into making a difference in the community,” he said.

Klaiber sits on the boards of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, where he’s a governance committee member. He is also a member of the Fort Meade Alliance and AFCEA International, a forum for professionals from the military services, academia and the corporate world.

I want my clients to see and feel my passion, dedication and work ethic in my practice and to know that I truly care about them and their businesses.”