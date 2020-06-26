Maya Zegarra

Attorney

Department of Interior



While Maya Zegarra earned her Juris Doctor just five years ago, she has already had a lasting effect on the legal community. As a first-generation immigrant, Zegarra has focused her practice on immigration law, where she can foster a greater connection and build trust with her clients. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, Zegarra experienced terrorism, political instability and a rocky economy until she arrived in the U.S. at the age of 18.

“I worked full time and went to school part time at night because I wanted to continue studying and become a lawyer. The entire process was new and difficult for me, but this experience has taught me the value of hard work and determination,” Zegarra said.

When she arrived in the U.S., Zegarra spoke very little English and knows how hard it is to navigate the U.S. immigration system.

“It can be very frustrating and confusing. My background allows me to have a greater connection with my clients and build trust with them. As an immigration attorney, it is important to earn the trust of my clients so that they tell their story, which most of the time includes incidents of violence and traumatic events,” she said.

She has been a member of the Maryland Hispanic Bar Association since 2014 and was elected president in 2019.

