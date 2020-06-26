Quantcast

PG lawmaker pushes for special session on police reforms

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 26, 2020

One Maryland lawmaker is lobbying his colleagues for a special session to address police brutality. Del. Julian Ivey, D-Prince George's, is calling for the special session to begin by July 31 in the wake of several recent police custody deaths of African Americans that has sparked a nationwide movement to address racial inequities and the treatment ...

