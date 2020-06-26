Quantcast

With Md. economy battered, Hogan calls for $1.45B in budget cuts

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 26, 2020

State lawmakers got their first look at $1.45 billion in budget reductions proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan as the state attempts to offset large revenue declines driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In total, the Hogan administration is proposing more than $610.3 million in cuts to the General Fund Budget and nearly $845 million in other ...

