James Adelman | Md. Health Benefit Exchange

James Adelman was hired by the Maryland Office of Attorney General and is now assigned to the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Adelman was born in Chicago and raised in the northern suburbs. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in economics and received his Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Adelman He’s an avid learner and enjoys cooking, the outdoors, sports, good conversation and all forms of the arts. He also loves spending time with his family.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.