Tom Strazza | The Baltimore Station

Tom Strazza has joined The Baltimore Station, an organization that provides individuals who suffer from homelessness or substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs, as volunteer coordinator.

In this role, Strazza is responsible for developing and maintaining an active, informed, and engaged body of diverse volunteers that support the residential treatment program while focusing on oversight and management of the volunteer program and assisting in community-wide outreach efforts.

Additionally, Strazza will provide support with data management, event planning, stewardship activities, in-kind donation coordination, and other initiatives that support TBS’s mission and volunteer community.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.