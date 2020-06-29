Anthony J. O’Donnell | MPSC

Maryland Public Service Commissioner Anthony J. O’Donnell was elected to the 2020-2021 leadership team for the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners (MACRUC).

O’Donnell will serve as MACRUC First Vice President for the coming year. He was elected by his peers from the mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Prior to his appointment to the Maryland commission, O’Donnell served in the Maryland House of Delegates since January 1995, representing Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

O’Donnell serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Nuclear Issues–Waste Disposal and as a member of the Committee on Electricity for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC). He lives in Lusby.

