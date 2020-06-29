Quantcast

CVS opens COVID-19 rapid testing site in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2020

CVS Health, Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young Monday announced the opening of a rapid COVID-19 testing site in Baltimore. Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, supported by CVS Pharmacy employees, will staff the testing operation.  Testing will be provided at no cost to ...

