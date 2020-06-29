Quantcast

FirstNet Network expands public safety communications

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2020

Maryland’s first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements statewide. This new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform ...

