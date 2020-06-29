Quantcast

Harford County offering curbside pickup for property tax payments

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2020

To limit the spread of COVID-19, Harford County government is offering curbside pickup at its Bel Air office for residents who choose to pay property taxes and other fees in person. County residents, and especially senior citizens, are still strongly encouraged to pay by mail or electronically, if possible. Timed to coincide with the annual issuance ...

