JLL lands One Light Street leasing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 29, 2020

JLL said it's now in charge of leasing and marketing office space at the high-visibility One Light Street building in downtown Baltimore, but the assignment arrives as the office sector faces unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. One Light Street, in competing with other office towers, has advantages, including the fact M&T Bank's regional headquarters ...

