Justin Zornman | PRMI

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) has added Justin Zornman as a loan officer assistant.

Bringing 15 years sales management experience, Zornman is responsible for calling on inbound leads, educating and empowering customers, and assisting the firm’s loan originators and the processing team to clear loans.

A University of New Orleans graduate, Zornman most recently served as remote regional sales manager for TOG Properties.

Previously, he served as business transient sales manager at Doubletree/Sheraton Houston Intercontinental Airport and Sheraton Metairie–New Orleans, and business development sales manager Refreshment Solutions.

