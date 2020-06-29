Quantcast

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman June 29, 2020

WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. Chief Justice John Roberts and his four more liberal colleagues ruled that the law requiring doctors who ...

