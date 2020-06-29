Quantcast

Tower Federal donates $30,900 to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2020

Laurel-headquartered Tower Federal Credit Union and TowerCares Foundation donated $30,900 to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center (JHCC) in Baltimore Monday. The organizations have been long-term supporters of JHCC, donating a total of more than $750,000 to the hospital over the years through proceeds generated by an annual golf tournament. This year’s donation is made in lieu ...

