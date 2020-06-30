Quantcast

Ambu, Fuel Medical Group announce partnership

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020

Ambu Inc., a Copenhagen-based provider of sterile, single-use medical devices with U.S. offices in Columbia, and Fuel Medical Group, the leading business advisory resource for ENTs, audiologists, otologists and universities, have entered into a partnership the companies announced today. Specifics about the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Ambu will offer Fuel Medical entrée to a broad hospital market ...

