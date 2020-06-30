FEATURED MOVER | Sunny Desai, Md. Legal Aid

Sunny Desai has been promoted to the new position of chief attorney with Maryland Legal Aid’s Baltimore City General Legal Services.

In his new role, Desai will provide guidance to and oversee the management of three legal units within MLA’s Baltimore City office: housing and consumer law, administrative law and domestic law.

Desai began his career at MLA in 2016 as a staff attorney in MLA’s midwestern Maryland office in Frederick. In July 2019, he was promoted to supervising attorney for MLA’s Baltimore City Administrative Law Unit.

Prior to working at MLA, Desai was an attorney at Binder & Binder in Chicago, where he represented nearly 300 clients at Social Security disability hearings. Before that, he worked at Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance.

ABOUT SUNNY DESAI

Resides in:

Frederick

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland; Juris Doctor, University of Illinois

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I nearly became a journalist. I had my own sports column in my high school newspaper, and even majored in journalism at Maryland. Journalists are in a position to speak truth to power, and freedom of press often goes hand in hand with a strong democracy.

Favorite vacation:

My wife and I took a two week National Parks road trip. We ended up covering 2,000-plus miles and seven parks. I highly recommend Zion and Arches in Utah, but they can get crowded. Capitol Reef is less frequented and a good spot to gaze at the Milky Way.

When I want to relax, I … :

Play video games. My go-to is FIFA, but I’m not as good as I used to be.

Favorite book:

“Born to Run,” by Christopher McDougall.

Favorite quotation:

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

