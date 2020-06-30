Quantcast

Macy’s to lay off over 200 employees across 2 Md. malls

By: Associated Press June 30, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Macy's announced it will lay off more than 200 of its employees across two malls in Maryland. The department store notified the Maryland Department of Labor of the cuts last week, saying nearly 130 employees at The Mall in Columbia, and about 100 in Westfield Annapolis will be laid off, The Capital Gazette reported ...

