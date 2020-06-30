Quantcast

Md. Department of Health launches campaign for COVID-19 contact tracing

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Tuesday announced the launch of a new state-wide outreach campaign urging Marylanders to “answer the call” when ‘MD COVID’ or ‘240-466-4488’ appears on their phones. The campaign includes 15- and 30-second TV ads, radio spots and digital and social media ads designed to remind Marylanders that they can help reduce ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo