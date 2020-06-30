William E. Esham III | Ayres Jenkins

William E. Esham III, a partner at the Ocean City law firm Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, P.A., was appointed as a director of both Shore Bancshares Inc. and Shore United Bank, the company’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary.

Esham is an independent director pursuant to applicable NASDAQ rules and has no material relationship with the company. This director appointment brings the total number of directors to 10 for both the Company and Shore United Bank.

Esham has prior bank board experience having served on Shore Bank’s Board of Directors from 2012 to 2016 (which was acquired by Xenith Bank in 2016) and Peninsula Bank’s Advisory Board from 1996 to 2006. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Worcester Preparatory School and the Board of Directors for Atlantic General Hospital.

Esham holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington and Lee University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.