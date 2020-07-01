Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications joins top 25 public relations firms in national ranking

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has joined the elite ranks of the nation’s top 25 public relations agencies, rising to No. 24 on O’Dwyer’s Magazine’s 2020 list of National Public Relations Firms. Crosby is also ranked No. 7 among companies providing health care PR. The annual rankings of independent PR firms are based on detailed financial information submitted ...

