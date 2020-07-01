Quantcast

Fed minutes show concerns about severity of downturn

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger July 1, 2020

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period. The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions, which were made public Wednesday, show officials grappling ...

