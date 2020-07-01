Quantcast

How to navigate the changing world of video remote depositions

By: Paul Mark Sandler July 1, 2020

Over the last decade, and even before, depositions using video became routine. Also, on numerous occasions counsel resorted to deposition by telephone. Indeed, Md. Rule 2-418 explicitly provides for deposition by telephone. The location of the deposition by rule is where the deponent is located. Interestingly, Fed. R. Civ. P. 30(b) (4) also provides for deposition by ...

