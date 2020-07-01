Quantcast

Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them

By: Associated Press Julie Watson July 1, 2020

  Immigration judges said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Justice that they are being muzzled by the Trump administration, marking the latest confrontation between the judges and the federal government. The judges under previous administrations were allowed to speak in their personal capacities on issues relating to immigration if they made it ...

