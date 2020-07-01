Quantcast

Kennedy Krieger Institute launches pediatric post COVID-19 rehabilitation clinic

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020

Recognizing the need for rehabilitative care for pediatric survivors of COVID-19, Kennedy Krieger Institute announced Wednesday it launched a COVID-19 rehabilitation clinic for children, teens and young adults under age 21 who have recovered or transitioned from the acute phase of the virus, and perhaps the MIS-C syndrome, but need assistance regaining lost neurological and physical ...

