Marriott International to redeem 3.375% Series M notes

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020

Bethesda-based hospitality firm Marriott International Inc. Wednesday announced that it will redeem all $350 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.375% Series M Notes due Oct. 15 (CUSIP No. 571903 AL7) on July 30. The notes will be redeemed on the redemption date at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100% of the aggregate principal ...

