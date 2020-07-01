Md. spending board approves $413M in cuts, defers other reductions

Maryland’s spending board Wednesday approved roughly $413 million in budget cuts but postponed acting on a contentious proposal to reduce state employee compensation for at least two weeks.

Gov. Larry Hogan warned delaying cuts too long will result in more painful cutbacks later. One way or another, he said, Maryland must cut an additional $205 million from its budget.

“We have to find alternatives to that $205 million … not cutting is not an option,” Hogan said.

The Board of Public Works deferred action on several more items, including a permanent 5% cut to employee pay, eliminating cost of living increases, and reducing the state contribution to employee retirement.

Additionally, proposed cuts to education — including $12.4 million in disparity grants and roughly $25 million in other reductions such as from the Healthy School Facilities Fund — were pulled from the board’s agenda ahead of the meeting.

Decisions on those items were put off after Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, the other members of Maryland’s Board of Public Works, objected.

Franchot, however, joined Hogan voting in favor of the other cuts, which he called painful but necessary. Those cuts impact a broad swath of government agencies, with some of the largest reductions coming from the Office of Public Defender, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, and from state support for institutions of higher education.

“I agree with you (governor) that we need big cuts, and big cuts are coming … I just hate to see us prematurely taking balancing measures on the backs of teachers, and state employees, (or) on vulnerable Marylanders,” Franchot said.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp delivered the lone vote against the $413 million in cuts. It’s not that the cuts are unwarranted, she said, she simply wants to wait two weeks to review the latest state revenue report and give the federal government time to approve additional funds to bolster state finances.

“I think this is a great beginning to a conversation that will educate not only our state workers, but the public as well,” Kopp said.

After the board’s actions Senate President President Bill Ferguson said in a statement that more cuts are likely necessary if the federal government does not approve more funds to mitigate the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

“Unless the federal government takes action, what we saw today is a forecast of things to come. The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on state budgets throughout the country, and we will face more cuts without help,” Ferguson said.

