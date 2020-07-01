Quantcast

Meridian Bank hires 70-person Md. mortgage team

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020

Greater Philadelphia-based Meridian Bank Wednesday announced it hired a team of more than 70 mortgage professionals based in Maryland and led by David Fitzell, (SVP, Director of Residential Lending) and Jeffrey Albaugh (Assistant Director of Mortgage Banking), both leaders in the local mortgage lending community. Fitzell was hired a senior vice president and director of residential ...

