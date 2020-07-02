Quantcast

ASHTON LEE FRISBY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Assault A jury empaneled in the Circuit Court for Washington County found Appellant, Ashton Lee Frisby, guilty of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence. The court sentenced Mr. Frisby to 20 years’ imprisonment ...

